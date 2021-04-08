The Islanders surely will play better games ahead with Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac now in their lineup.

But style points are not important in the standings, just points. So, the dual debuts of the ex-Devils wound up successful.

The sluggish Islanders managed to move into sole possession of first place in the East Division by two points when Brock Nelson's shootout goal in the fifth round gave the Isles 3-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday night before a sell-out crowd of 1,400 at Nassau Coliseum.

"We found a way to get it to overtime and get the two points," said Jordan Eberle, who helped the Islanders build an early two-goal lead in the first period. "Sometimes you need to get away with one."

The Islanders (26-10-4), who acquired Palmieri and Zajac on Wednesday for a first-rounder this year, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 and minor-leaguers A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, have won the first four of this six-game homestand.

"In the last 24 hours there’s a lot of emotion," said Palmieri, like Zajac an impending unrestricted free agent. "But we got to meet everyone this morning and everyone was so welcoming. To be a part of a team like that, that cares about each other and plays for each other, it was evident the second I walked into the locker room."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves and stopped all five shots in the shootout, clinching his fourth win over the Flyers by denying Joel Farabee. Nelson beat Carter Hart (21 saves) over his blocker for the lone goal in the shootout. It was the fifth time in seven games the teams have played past regulation.

The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play, including a five-minute advantage in the first period and a four-on-three for the final 1:58 of overtime.

"We weren’t very good," coach Barry Trotz said. "When they took the five-minute major, I thought our power play gave them a lot of momentum."

Island Ice Ep. 79: The Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac trade Andrew Gross and Neil Best talk about the Islanders' trade with the Devils for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac and what it means for the team's playoff push.

Trotz kept Palmieri and Zajac, linemates with the Devils, together with third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Zajac moved from the middle to right wing and Palmieri shifted to the left side.

That allowed Trotz to keep his other lines intact, including keeping grinder Leo Komarov on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s left wing with Jordan Eberle. Palmieri played on a power-play unit with defenseman Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey, Nelson and Pageau. Zajac was used on the penalty kill.

"I think it was fine," Trotz said. "They’re really good people. They just want to contribute and fill in. I knew it would be a little bit difficult for them because it’s putting them in spots where they’re a little bit unfamiliar. Pager’s such a durable guy, he’s played with everybody and he communicates so well and has really good instincts. Figured if I could put them in and ease them in with that line it’s less disruptive for all the other lines."

Nelson notched his team-leading 15th goal off defenseman Ryan Pulock’s feed to make it 1-0 at 6:10 of the first period. Eberle also connected from close range off Komarov’s feed 63 seconds later.

But the Islanders only managed three shots — and the Flyers had two shorthanded tries — after defenseman Samuel Morin was ejected for boarding Casey Cizikas at 7:27.

Then, Nicolas Aube-Kubel cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:53 on an innocuous shot from above the right circle that Sorokin tried to direct into the corner with his blocker. But the puck hit the shaft of his stick and deflected into the net.

Claude Giroux fed Jakub Voracek on a two-on-one rush to tie the game at 2 at 3:22 of the second period.