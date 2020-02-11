TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders preparing for time without center Casey Cizikas

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders is injured as

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders is injured as he checks Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders could be without Casey Cizikas after defenseman Ivan Provorov’s skate blade appeared to cut his left leg early in Tuesday night’s 5-3 win over the Flyers at Barclays Center.

And that’s a loss that would be felt behind Cizikas’ crucial contributions on the Islanders’ identity-setting fourth line. He’s also one of the team’s top penalty killers.

Coach Barry Trotz said he had no immediate update on Cizikas’ condition.

The Islanders depart for Nashville on Wednesday for a four-game road trip that opens against the Predators on Thursday night. Trotz said recalling a player – either Cole Bardreau or Otto Koivula would seem to be candidates – from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport is a possibility.

“We’ll probably look at that,” Trotz said. “I think, ideally, we’d like to have maybe another person at the center position. We’re going to talk about some candidates.”

Filling Cizikas’ spot on the penalty kill is another problem.

“Everybody thinks 'well, anybody can kill penalties',” Trotz said. “There’s an art to it. There’s either good penalty killers or bad penalty killers. Guys are learning on the fly a little bit.”

The Islanders have been without fourth-line right wing Cal Clutterbuck, also a key penalty killer, since he had his left wrist slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate at Boston on Dec. 19.

Isles files

Mathew Barzal had three assists…The Islanders improved to 6-1-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets…The Islanders also improved to 7-0-3 at Barclays Center this season. They have three regular-season games remaining in Brooklyn, the next one on March 1 against the Canadiens…The attendance was 12,228…Rookie Kieffer Bellows logged 11:28 with three shots in his fourth NHL game after he was a healthy scratch for the first time in Monday’s 5-3 win at Washington…Ross Johnston, Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman were the healthy scratches.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

