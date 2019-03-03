The Islanders emphatically fell out of first place in the Metropolitan Division on Sunday afternoon.

The Flyers won, 4-1, at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum as the Islanders lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 4-6 and suffered their worst defeat since a 6-2 drubbing at Pittsburgh on Dec. 6.

The Islanders (37-21-7) are 1-3-0 on this five-game homestand which concludes Tuesday night against the woeful Senators and in a 2-4-1 skid. They are out of first place for the first time since Jan. 17, two points back after the Capitals (38-21-7), who beat the Rangers, 3-2, in a shootout on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Elliott made 29 saves for the Flyers (32-26-8), who are 16-3-2 since Jan. 14. Defenseman Adam Pelech scored the lone Islanders’ goal at 15:15 of the third period.

The Islanders took the game’s first six shots but the Flyers led 2-0 after one period. Travis Konecny got past defenseman Scott Mayfield along the left boards before getting to the crease and beating Lehner to the short side at 8:21. Defenseman Travis Sanheim made it 2-0 at 14:59, skating to the crease to collect his own rebound after Lehner and his teammates could not clear the puck from the low slot.

Scott Laughton, skating unchecked to the crease, made it 3-0 at 3:18 of the second period as Robin Lehner was pulled in favor of Thomas Greiss after facing 13 shots in his shortest outing of the season (23:18). That became 4-0 at 15:14 of the second period as Sean Couturier, battling Anthony Beauvillier for position, had Oskar Lindblom’s soft feed to the crease go in off his skate.

The Flyers played most of the game with just 10 forwards as interim coach Scott Gordon, who led the Islanders from 2008-10, dressed 11 and seven defensemen but center Nolan Patrick was struck on the right side of his head by Cal Clutterbuck’s hard shot at 4:01 of the first period and immediately exited.

Clutterbuck excited the game at 13:32 of the second period with an upper-body injury and fourth-line center Casey Cizikas followed at 7:31 of the third period.