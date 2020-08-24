Two teams with plenty in common, from their attention to defensive details to a four-line balance, so far have both had the most crucial element to playoff success in hot goalies.

But in Monday night’s Game 1, the Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov was sharper than the Flyers’ Carter Hart, 10 years his junior at 22. So the Islanders finally pulled away with three goals in the third period – two against Hart –to take the opener of their best-of-seven, second-round series, 4-0, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Varlamov made 29 saves for his second straight playoff shutout, after blanking the Capitals, 4-0, on 21 saves in the clinching Game 5 of that first-round series. His shutout streak of 136:20 is the second longest in Islanders’ playoff history behind Billy Smith. Before Thursday’s shutout, his last in the NHL playoffs had come with the Capitals in 2009.Hart, who led the Flyers to a six-game win over the Canadiens and goalie Carey Price, his childhood idol, in the first round, stopped 25 shots.

The teams will play Games 2 and 3 back to back on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday night.

It would be no surprise if much of Monday’s game, particularly the stingy defense the Islanders played in the first and third periods, serves as a blueprint for the series.

The Islanders started strongly and finished stronger while the Flyers, who had defenseman Matt Niskanen back in the lineup after he served a one-game suspension for a cross-check on the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher, were the better team in the second.

But the Islanders responded quickly in the third period. Third-line wings Ross Johnston and Leo Komarov barreled in on the forecheck at Komarov dug the puck out and found a wide-open Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a 2-0 lead at 2:54 of the third period with Hart seemingly surprised by the swiftness of the sequence.

Anders Lee made it 3-0 at 8:50 as Mathew Barzal, from the right circle, fed him across the ice as he cut to the crease.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault made the surprising call to pull Hart for an extra skater at 12:10 and just 11 seconds later, defenseman Devon Toews rimmed the puck along the boards and it caromed off the wall and down the ice into the empty net to complete the scoring.

The Islanders, who dominated the Capitals five-on-five in their five-game win in the first round, continued to do the same to start Game 1 against the Flyers. They held a 15-4 shot advantage over the first 20 minutes as they took a 1-0 lead on defenseman Andy Greene’s blue-line shot through traffic at 6:06.

It marked the first playoff goal for Greene, acquired from the Devils on Feb. 16, since a first-round, power-play goal against the Flyers on April 16, 2010. He also became, at 37 years and 299 days, the second oldest Islander to score a playoff goal after Ed Westfall, who was 38 years and 215 days.

Greene also helped preserve that one-goal lead, blocking Travis Konecny’s open look from the right at 18:29. Varlamov also stopped Kevin Hayes’ breakaway midway through the period and Konecny at the net on the next rush.

But Hart made the best save, stretching with his glove to rob Brock Nelson at the right post at 14:31.

He wasn’t tested in the second period until Josh Bailey took the Islanders’ first shot at 8:18 from the slot. By then, the Flyers had already taken eight of their 15 second-period shots as they kept the Islanders pinned in their zone for long stretches and Varlamov was just as good as Hart. He denied Claude Giroux on a rebound chance at 5:12 of the second period and Scott Laughton from in tight at 14:23.