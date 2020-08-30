It’s been a team effort.

Not just the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, giving them a commanding 3-1 lead and putting them one win away from their first berth in the Eastern Conference finals since 1993.

But this entire postseason run.

Game 5 is Tuesday night.

On Sunday, it was 36 saves from a brilliant Thomas Greiss in his first postseason start after 12 straight for Semyon Varlamov, two goals from Brock Nelson, another crucial score from trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau and another dominant third period with the only two goals.

Pageau, with his seventh goal of the postseason, made it 2-1 at 7:18 of the third period on a shot that trickled underneath Brian Elliott (30 saves), making his first start in the series for Carter Hart. Defenseman Scott Mayfield’s feed from the neutral zone sprung Pageauu toward the net and it came shortly after Greiss stretched with his glove to stop Claude Giroux from the slot.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nelson scored the winner at 11:12, getting the puck back from Josh Bailey on a two-on-one. Bailey, with two assists, now has 11 in the postseason, the most for an Islander since 1993.

The Flyers made it close at the end as defenseman Ivan Provorov scored with 1:05 left in regulation with Hart off for an extra skater.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz will have an interesting goalie choice for that game after Varlamov made 26 saves in the Islanders’ 3-1 win in Saturday’s Game 3. Greiss had stopped the first 20 shots he faced in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime loss in Wednesday’s Game 2 after relieving Varlamov, who allowed three goals on 10 shots, at 15:09 of the first period. Still, it was Greiss’ first start since a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Hurricanes on March 7.

Despite the Islanders being on the precipice of the conference finals, coach Barry Trotz is still trying to push them to the next level.

“To understand the consistency level and the detail level and the battle level that it needs to have success in a playoff run,” Trotz said before the game. “You’re going to have to weather storms from the other team. That’s what I think getting to the next level is for me and our group and then hopefully understanding the process to become a team that’s considered a contender year in and year out.”

The Islanders didn’t particularly handle a second-period momentum swing toward the Flyers after Brock Nelson’s rising wrist shot over Elliott’s blocker made it 1-0 at 6:52.

The Flyers took the final 12 shots of the second period and outshot the Islanders 17-3 over the middle 20 minutes. Sean Couturier deflected defenseman Justin Braun’s point shot to tie the game at 1-1 at 15:19.

Greiss allowed the Islanders to enter the third period in a tie, making a glove save on Claude Giroux at 17:25 and using his glove to knock aside Kevin Hayes’ in-tight shot after the Flyers’ won the ensuing faceoff. Then he turned aside James van Riemsdyk and Jakub Voracek’s rebound try with 10 seconds to go.

Both Greiss and Elliott were sharp from the start, with Greiss denying Hayes’ backhand at 1:45 of the first period and then deflecting Scott Laughton’s shot from below the left circle at 3:18 off Leo Komarov’s turnover.

Elliott was at his best on the Islanders’ lone, first-period power play as he made nine of his 18 first-period saves. That included denying captain Anders Lee at the net on a rebound chance of defenseman Ryan Pulock’s initial shot and then stopping Mathew Barzal’s one-timer from the left at 16:10.