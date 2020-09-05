This most unpredictable, streaky, interrupted season will continue for the Islanders. And they are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993 because they played with such predictability in their game at the most important time.

The Islanders defeated the Flyers, 4-0, in Game 7 of their second-round series on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. They will next face the Lightning – Game 1 is Monday at 8 p.m. in Edmonton – with a chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1984.

The Flyers had battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to force Game 7 with back-to-back overtime wins, including a 5-4 double-overtime victory in Thursday night’s Game 6.

But the Islanders left no doubt in winning their fourth Game 7 in franchise history out of nine tries. They held the Flyers to 16 shots, including three in the second period, with the winning combination of defensive structure, puck-possession advantage built on winning the majority of one-on-one battles and the first career playoff shutout from goalie Thomas Greiss.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz turned to Greiss, making just his second start since March 7, after he stopped 36 shots in a 3-2 win in Game 4. Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves on Thursday.

The Islanders also killed off both Flyers’ power-play chances as their penalty kill was 13-for-13 in the series.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders' last trip to the conference finals was a five-game loss to the eventual Cup-champion Canadiens.

The Islanders have faced the Lightning twice in the playoffs, losing in five games in 2004 and in the second round in 2016.

The Islanders took a 3-0 lead into the third period as Brock Nelson completed a two-on-one rush off Josh Bailey’s feed at 11:26 of the second period. Bailey added another assist on Anthony Beauvillier’s empty-net goal at 13:12 of the third period after Flyers coach Alain Vigneault pulled Carter Hart (22 saves) for an extra skater.

Bailey’s 15 assists are the most for the franchise since Bob Bourne had 20 in 1983 as the Islanders won their fourth straight Stanley Cup.

The Flyers, of course, did rally from a 3-0 deficit, both in Game 7 and in the series, when they beat the Bruins in the conference finals in 2010.

But the Islanders gave the Flyers little reason to believe through 40 minutes as Hart kept the deficit from growing.

He stopped Nelson at the crease at 7:19, followed quickly by turning aside defenseman Nick Leddy’s shot from the slot and watching Anthony Beauvillier swatting the puck off the near post from the left circle. Hart also turned aside Jordan Eberle near the left post on a rush with Mathew Barzal.

The Islanders had showed quickly there were no lingering effects from Thursday night’s disappointment, taking a 2-0 lead in a mostly one-sided first period.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield, whose broken stick in the offensive zone ultimately led to Ivan Provorov’s double-overtime winner in Game 6, made it 1-0 at 9:27 of the first period on a rising shot from the right dot that flew over Hart’s blocker and under the crossbar.

Defenseman Andy Greene, who also scored in Game 1 against the Flyers, made it 2-0 at 13:13. But it was Derick Brassard who created the goal, patiently holding the puck on the right until he spotted Greene in the opposite circle for an open look at the net.

Greiss did have a tip-in attempt by Jakub Voracek slip past him 54 seconds into the game but the puck went off the post. He did stop Claude Giroux’s redirection at the net at 6:22 of the first period.

Another tip by Giroux again went off the post at 1:23 of the second period.

Greiss then denied Kevin Hayes at the crease at 15:09 of the second period, then got a little help from Adam Pelech as the defenseman swatted away Oskar Lindblom’s rebound try with his hand.