Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL preseason: Islanders vs. Flyers

Print

The Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game Monday at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neeuvirth, right, clears the puck
Photo Credit: AP / Tom Mihalek

Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neeuvirth, right, clears the puck from behind the net as New York Islanders' Devin Toews hits the boards during the first period of a preseason game Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Flyers' MIchal Neuvirth (30) pushes away the
Photo Credit: AP / Tom Mihalek

Philadelphia Flyers' MIchal Neuvirth (30) pushes away the puck in front of Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne, center, and New York Islanders' Brock Nelson, right, during the first period of a preseason game Monday in Philadelphia.

New York Sports

Jets head coach Todd Bowles observes warmups before Bowles defends decision to blitz against Dolphins
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during Darnold playing against team that could have picked him
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium Yanks aim to get on track as wild-card race heats up
Mets radio announcer Howie Rose, seen at Shea Mets' radio moving to WCBS 
Giants coach Pat Shurmur at AT&T Stadium during Eli, Shurmur: These are not last year's Giants
Giants quarterback Eli Manning walks away while teammate Giants lose center Halapio for the season