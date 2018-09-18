Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

NHL preseason: Islanders vs. Flyers

The Islanders host the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL preseason game Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on against
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders skates to the net against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

James de Haas #77 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

James de Haas #77 of the Philadelphia Flyers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a first-period goal against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders hurts himself as he collides into the boards while attempting to check TJ Brennan (not shown) #43 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders carries the puck with Matt Martin #17 in support against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders carries the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Johnny Boychuk #55 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Johnny Boychuk #55 of the New York Islanders breaks his stick as he takes a slap-shot against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Pius Suter #63 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Pius Suter #63 of the New York Islanders looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

