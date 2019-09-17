The Islanders defeated the Flyers in overtime, 3-2, in an NHL preseason matchup on Tuesday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Islanders' Olier Wahlstrom (54) blocks Flyers' Chris Bigras (20 during the first period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' foward Oliver Wahlstrom (54) against Flyers' Chris Bigras (20) during the first period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) brings the puck into the zone in front ofMichael Dal Colle (28) during the first period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' Noah Dobson (45) during the second period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders Nick Leddy (2) and Anders Lee (27) congratulate Mason Jobst (66) after his winning score in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers during the of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) chases the puck along the boards during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders' Derick Brassard (10) shoots and scores from his knees against Flyers goalie JF Berube (35) during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) tries to stuff the puck under the pads of Flyers' goalie JF Berube (35) during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.