SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders vs. Flyers preseason

The Islanders defeated the Flyers in overtime, 3-2, in an NHL preseason matchup on Tuesday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Islanders' Olier Wahlstrom (54) blocks Flyers' Chris Bigras
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Olier Wahlstrom (54) blocks Flyers' Chris Bigras (20 during the first period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' foward Oliver Wahlstrom (54) against Flyers' Chris
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' foward Oliver Wahlstrom (54) against Flyers' Chris Bigras (20) during the first period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) brings the puck into
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) brings the puck into the zone in front ofMichael Dal Colle (28) during the first period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' Noah Dobson (45) during the second period
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Noah Dobson (45) during the second period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders Nick Leddy (2) and Anders Lee (27)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders Nick Leddy (2) and Anders Lee (27) congratulate Mason Jobst (66) after his winning score in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers during the of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) chases the puck along
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) chases the puck along the boards during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders' Derick Brassard (10) shoots and scores from
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Derick Brassard (10) shoots and scores from his knees against Flyers goalie JF Berube (35) during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) tries to stuff the
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (54) tries to stuff the puck under the pads of Flyers' goalie JF Berube (35) during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Islanders' Derick Brassard (10) brings the puck up
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders' Derick Brassard (10) brings the puck up along the boards during the third period of the game at the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

