Islanders vs. Flyers preseason

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, in an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' Brian Elliott, left, blocks a shot
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Flyers' Brian Elliott, left, blocks a shot by the Islanders' Erik Brown during the first period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, left, tries to
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, left, tries to keep the puck away from the Islanders' Grant Hutton during the second period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, left, and the Islanders'
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, left, and the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, and the Islanders'
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, and the Islanders' Grant Hutton battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' Chris Stewart, right, and the Islanders'
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Flyers' Chris Stewart, right, and the Islanders' Kyle Burroughs fight during the second period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Islanders' Cole Bardreau collides with Philadelphia Flyers'
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Islanders' Cole Bardreau collides with Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott during the first period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Flyers' Philippe Myers and the Islanders' Kyle
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Flyers' Philippe Myers and the Islanders' Kyle Burroughs battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia.

