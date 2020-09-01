Don’t believe what you hear on television.

The NHL and its television partners have added crowd noise to the broadcasts. But those sounds aren’t piped into the nearly empty arenas in Toronto and Edmonton that are hosting the NHL playoffs.

“It’s very quiet,” said coach Barry Trotz, before Tuesday night’s Game 5 of the second-round series against the Flyers with his Islanders holding a 3-1 series advantage. “Very quiet.”

The Islanders moved within one victory of their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 1993 in part because of how well they’ve adjusted to and accepted playing and living in a sequestered arena/practice rink/hotel bubble.

“There is more of a mental strain in the bubble than normal,” Trotz said. “It’s not normal. It’s the reality of 2020 and I think we’ve accepted it’s not going to be normal. So, I think we’re OK.”

But playing in a nearly-silent arena means the Islanders and other teams must create and sustain their own in-game momentum, rather than relying on the home crowd for inspiration.

“Home-ice advantage is just the last change right now,” Trotz said. “Some rinks are a little more intimidating, ours being one of them. You can carry the momentum a little longer. There’s probably 80 or 90 people in an arena that has close to a 20,000 capacity. Even walking down the hallways, you don’t see anybody. You feel like you’re in an empty building a lot. All the motivation and all the focus come from one thing and it’s that group in the room.”

Notes & quotes: Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer and has not played since Dec. 7, took pregame warmups for a second straight game but was not on the Flyers’ active roster. “Oskar is working extremely hard to get back to help our team,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I think we’re still a few days away.”