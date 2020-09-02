The Flyers’ second overtime goal of this second-round series against the Islanders, giving them a 4-3 win in Tuesday night’s Game 5 to stave off elimination at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, followed a similar pattern to their first in Game 2.
The Islanders iced the puck. The Flyers won the offensive-zone faceoff and a shot from a defenseman, in this case Ivan Provorov, was deflected in, in this case by Scott Laughton at 12:20.
But the Islanders would have been right to wonder why they weren’t on a power play at the time of Laughton’s winner. At 11:00, Flyers goalie Carter Hart went behind his crease and gloved a puck rimming around the glass. By letter of the law, that should have been a delay of game penalty.
Instead, the refereeing crew of Francis Charron and Chris Lee let the 22-year-old goalie off with a warning.
“No, not at all,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said when asked whether he sought an explanation for the non-call.
“I was just trying to knock the puck down off the glass there and I didn’t even notice it bounced right in my glove,” Hart said. “I didn’t know what to do. I quickly sprinted back to my crease and then got a warning. I’ve just got to be a little more careful next time.”
In Game 2, Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers scored the winning overtime goal on a shot that deflected off the stick of Islanders captain Anders Lee.
Notes & quotes
The Islanders blocked a series-high 28 shots, including a game-high-five from defenseman Adam Pelech and four each from defensemen Nick Leddy and Andy Greene. The Islanders blocked 31 shots in each of their series-clinching victories over the Panthers and Capitals . . . Josh Bailey’s two assists gave him his fifth multi-point performance this postseason . . . Left wing Derick Brassard, who did not receive any special teams ice time, played a team-low 9:09 . . . Thursday’s Game 6 will be at 7 p.m.