Islanders to host Flyers in prospect game at Northwell Health Ice Center

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Islanders' Children's Foundation.

Islanders prospects play in the final scrimmage of

Islanders prospects play in the final scrimmage of the team's Mini Camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders, who will play four of their eight preseason games against the Flyers, will also face their Philadelphia rivals in a prospect game on Sept. 12 at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow at 6 p.m.

Fans must purchase tickets, via the team’s web site, for the rookie game on the Al Arbour rink with the proceeds benefiting the Islanders’ Children’s Foundation.

The Islanders open their preseason schedule against the Flyers on Sept. 16 at Nassau Coliseum at 1 p.m. and also face them at Philadelphia on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., at Barclays Center on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

The prospect game is a culmination of the Islanders’ rookie camp, which will precede the team’s main training camp.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

