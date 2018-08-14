The Islanders, who will play four of their eight preseason games against the Flyers, will also face their Philadelphia rivals in a prospect game on Sept. 12 at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow at 6 p.m.

Fans must purchase tickets, via the team’s web site, for the rookie game on the Al Arbour rink with the proceeds benefiting the Islanders’ Children’s Foundation.

The Islanders open their preseason schedule against the Flyers on Sept. 16 at Nassau Coliseum at 1 p.m. and also face them at Philadelphia on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., at Barclays Center on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

The prospect game is a culmination of the Islanders’ rookie camp, which will precede the team’s main training camp.