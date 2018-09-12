Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders vs. Flyers prospect game

Print

The Islanders take on the Flyers in a prospect game Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

New York Islanders forward Arnaud Durandeau sets against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Arnaud Durandeau sets against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows checks Philadelphia
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows checks Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers into the boards during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang, left, and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang, left, and forward Kieffer Bellows, right, celebrate a goal by forward Pius Suter, center, against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean skates against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean skates against Philadelphia Flyers forward Mikhail Vorobyev during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders players congratulated forward Jeff Kubiak
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players congratulated forward Jeff Kubiak on his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Arnaud Durandeau passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Arnaud Durandeau passes the puck for an assist on a goal by Islanders forward Jeff Kubiak against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Ryan Hitchcock passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Ryan Hitchcock passes the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders defenseman David Quenneville skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders defenseman David Quenneville skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers forward Mitchell Balmas during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang controls the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders goalie Evan Buitenhuis protects the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Evan Buitenhuis protects the net against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders defenseman Bode Wilde skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders defenseman Bode Wilde skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang, left, congratulates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang, left, congratulates forward Pius Suter on his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Sports

Mets prospect Peter Alonso speaks to the media Lennon: Slugger Alonso should be worth waiting for 
Sam Darnold #14 of the Jets looks on Bowles: Don't glorify Darnold after only one game 
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar high-fives in the dugout Andujar's hard work puts him in ROY conversation
Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson speaks to Glauber: Christopher Johnson runs Jets without meddling
David Wright of the Mets participates in Source: Mets, Wright have plan for possible return
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman reacts after the final Boone hopeful Chapman will be activated next week