Islanders vs. Flyers prospect game

The Islanders take on the Flyers in a prospect game Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

New York Islanders forward Arnaud Durandeau sets against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows checks Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers into the boards during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang, left, and forward Kieffer Bellows, right, celebrate a goal by forward Pius Suter, center, against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean skates against Philadelphia Flyers forward Mikhail Vorobyev during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders players congratulated forward Jeff Kubiak on his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Arnaud Durandeau passes the puck for an assist on a goal by Islanders forward Jeff Kubiak against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Ryan Hitchcock passes the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders defenseman David Quenneville skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers forward Mitchell Balmas during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders goalie Evan Buitenhuis protects the net against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.

New York Islanders defenseman Bode Wilde skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of the rookie hockey game at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday.