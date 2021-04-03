Ross Johnston is usually the one dishing out the hits.

But the burly left wing had a short night in the Islanders’ 3-2, four-round shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday night, exiting at 2:47 of the first period after a fight with equally massive Samuel Morin.

The 6-6, 202-pound Morin caught the 6-5, 235-pound Johnston in the jaw with a punch in what appeared to be a pre-arranged fight. The two had chatted during pregame warmups.

Coach Barry Trotz had no update on Johnston after the game and none is likely until Monday with the Islanders off from practice on Sunday.

They continue this six-game homestand against the Capitals on Tuesday night.

Morin also ran Jean-Gabriel Pageau into the right wall and was given two minutes for interference at 10:32 of the first period. The Islanders thought it should have been a five-minute major for boarding.

The Islanders also lost rookie Oliver Wahlstrom for a stretch in the third period after a collision with Travis Konecny at 6:38 left him with a cut above his right eye. Wahlstrom did return later in the period and took the Islanders’ third shot in the shootout.

Isles files

The Islanders improved to 15-1-2 at the Coliseum . . . Goalie Ilya Sorokin has started his NHL career 6-0-0 in home games . . . Radio play-by-play voice Chris King missed his second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols. Alan Fuehring, the radio voice for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, subbed to call his first-ever NHL game. Greg Picker, who did the radio play-by-play for Thursday’s 8-4 win over the Capitals, returned to his usual duties as radio analyst . . . Defenseman Nick Leddy logged a team-high 24:56 in his 500th game with the Islanders. He’s also played 258 games — and won a Stanley Cup — with Chicago . . . Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Austin Czarnik were the healthy scratches.