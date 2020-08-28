The NHL on Friday announced scheduling alterations for the Islanders-Flyers’ second-round series, tied at one game apiece, starting with a later faceoff for their game on Saturday.

Game 3 was supposed to be played on Thursday night but was postponed as part of the boycott the players initiated protesting social injustice in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

All eight teams still alive in the NHL playoffs had one game postponed.

Game 3 will begin at 7 p.m. The teams originally had a game scheduled to start at noon on Saturday.

Game 4 will follow on Sunday at 8 p.m. and Game 5 will be Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, with the starting times still to be determined.