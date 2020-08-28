TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
SEARCH
79° Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders-Flyers to resume playoff series with Game 3 on Saturday night

Joel Farabee of the Flyers and Cal Clutterbuck

Joel Farabee of the Flyers and Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders battle for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The NHL on Friday announced scheduling alterations for the Islanders-Flyers’ second-round series, tied at one game apiece, starting with a later faceoff for their game on Saturday.

Game 3 was supposed to be played on Thursday night but was postponed as part of the boycott the players initiated protesting social injustice in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

All eight teams still alive in the NHL playoffs had one game postponed.

Game 3 will begin at 7 p.m. The teams originally had a game scheduled to start at noon on Saturday.

Game 4 will follow on Sunday at 8 p.m. and Game 5 will be Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, with the starting times still to be determined.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Giants kicker Graham Gano approaches the ball during Giants hold open tryout to find special teams depth
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen before a Lennon: Hot mic shows BVW as an agent of change
The Mets and the Marlins stand on the Mets, Marlins walk off field, opt not to play in protest of social injustice
An End Racism sign is displayed before Game Best: NHL's actions good for a variety of reasons
Anders Lee of the Islanders celebrates after scoring Lee, Isles support NHL's decision to postpone games
Bradley McDougald #30 of the New York Jets Jets cancel practice to protest shooting of Jacob Blake
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search