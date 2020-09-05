Game 7: Islanders vs. Flyers
The Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers met in a deciding Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Toronto. The winner advances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.
MORE PHOTOS
Game 6 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 5 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 4 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 3 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 5 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 4: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 3: Islanders vs. Capitals photos Game 2 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 1 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Isles vs. Panthers Game 4 photos Game 3 photos: Isles vs. Panthers Isles vs. Panthers Game 2 photos Photos: Islanders vs. Panthers Game 1 Photos: Islanders vs. Rangers exhibition game Photos: Isles training camp for Cup qualifiers See the progress on Isles' Belmont arena construction On location: NHLN recreates Nystrom and Tonelli's 1980 Cup winning goal