TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 41° Good Evening
Clear 41° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Thomas Greiss comes up with critical saves in Islanders win

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, blocks

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, blocks the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier tries to get his stick on it, Nov. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP / Tom Mihalek

By Mark Herrmann  mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Thomas Greiss got the start in goal because he entered with a four-game winning streak and because, as Doug Weight said two hours before the opening faceoff: “As of late Thomas has just found ways to make the big save at the big time.”

He did that again Friday, a couple of times. Even though the 5-4 victory over the Flyers will not do a ton for his goals-against average, the tenor of the game said more than his statistics. He stopped Nolan Patrick on a penalty shot at 17:01 of the first period, when the game was scoreless. Then, early in the third, he made what might have been the game-saving play. He stopped Travis Konecny on a shorthanded breakaway when a goal would have given the Flyers a three-goal lead.

Soon after that, Jordan Eberle scored on a power play and the Islanders had cut the deficit to one. “When you watch those plays again,” Weight said later, “you realize those are the turning points of the game.”

Hotel Thanksgiving

With work to do between games and a tight travel schedule because of an afternoon start on Friday, the Islanders flew to Philadelphia Thursday afternoon and celebrated Thanksgiving as a team at their hotel. “You’d love to be at home, have the day with your family, but this is the next best thing,” Doug Weight said.

He was pleased that players didn’t see it as a perfunctory eat-and-run episode. Most of them stayed together in the room set aside for them and watched football together for three or four hours. He added that they were disciplined at the table, it was only the coaches who overate.

Duchene, again

The last time the Islanders saw Matt Duchene, they didn’t see him for very long. He played only 1 minute, 59 seconds for the Avalanche at Barclays Center Nov. 5 before he was directed to leave the ice because he had been traded. They will get a presumably better view of him Saturday night when they visit Duchene’s new team, the Senators.

Entering Ottawa’s game against Columbus Friday night, Duchene was pointless with a -8 rating in six games since the deal.

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has coveredBrookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports.His assignments have includedthe Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, right, intercepts a pass Jenkins on pick-6: ‘Just trying to get into the end zone’
Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson directs his players For Nets coach Atkinson, competition was a family affair
Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts Nets’ Mozgov a spectator for 4th straight game
Giants safety Landon Collins, right, takes down Redskins Collins: Giants’ offense ‘weighs a little bit’ on D
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick goes up against Nets’ skid at 3 as Portland rallies for two-point win
Morris Claiborne  says he took himself out of Cornerback Claiborne returns to lineup for Jets