Thomas Greiss got the start in goal because he entered with a four-game winning streak and because, as Doug Weight said two hours before the opening faceoff: “As of late Thomas has just found ways to make the big save at the big time.”

He did that again Friday, a couple of times. Even though the 5-4 victory over the Flyers will not do a ton for his goals-against average, the tenor of the game said more than his statistics. He stopped Nolan Patrick on a penalty shot at 17:01 of the first period, when the game was scoreless. Then, early in the third, he made what might have been the game-saving play. He stopped Travis Konecny on a shorthanded breakaway when a goal would have given the Flyers a three-goal lead.

Soon after that, Jordan Eberle scored on a power play and the Islanders had cut the deficit to one. “When you watch those plays again,” Weight said later, “you realize those are the turning points of the game.”

Hotel Thanksgiving

With work to do between games and a tight travel schedule because of an afternoon start on Friday, the Islanders flew to Philadelphia Thursday afternoon and celebrated Thanksgiving as a team at their hotel. “You’d love to be at home, have the day with your family, but this is the next best thing,” Doug Weight said.

He was pleased that players didn’t see it as a perfunctory eat-and-run episode. Most of them stayed together in the room set aside for them and watched football together for three or four hours. He added that they were disciplined at the table, it was only the coaches who overate.

Duchene, again

The last time the Islanders saw Matt Duchene, they didn’t see him for very long. He played only 1 minute, 59 seconds for the Avalanche at Barclays Center Nov. 5 before he was directed to leave the ice because he had been traded. They will get a presumably better view of him Saturday night when they visit Duchene’s new team, the Senators.

Entering Ottawa’s game against Columbus Friday night, Duchene was pointless with a -8 rating in six games since the deal.