TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Weekend practices might be Islanders' last ones for a while

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz give instructions during

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz give instructions during practice at the team's practice facility in East Meadow on July 13. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders practiced on Saturday in Toronto, something they may barely do during their second-round series against the Flyers which opens on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

In an NHL playoff rarity – and as a result of the league wanting to condense the schedule with teams playing in sequestered arena/practice rink/hotel bubbles – there will be two sets of back-to-back games if the best-of-seven series goes the distance. Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon and Game 3 follows on Thursday night. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, would be Sept. 2-3.

“We practiced today, we’ll have a short practice [Sunday],” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “I don’t think we’ll practice again until the series is over, just looking at the schedule.”

Even when there is a day between games, it’s a short turnaround. Next Saturday’s Game 4 starts at noon.

“We have four games in five and a half days starting Monday,” Flyers president and general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “You’re going to have to come in with the right mindset and make quick adjustments and get your game to a high level very quickly.”

Clutterbuck practices

Right wing Cal Clutterbuck, who missed the first-round’s clinching Game 5 against the Capitals after being upended on a low hit from defenseman Radko Gudas in Game 4, participated in Saturday’s practice.

“He got up and down the ice pretty good today,” Trotz said. “So, I don’t foresee anything going into this series that we have to be too concerned about.”

Banner day

A “Let’s Go Islanders” banner was flown over downtown Toronto, coinciding with the team returning to its hotel from practice.

“Thanks for the love isles fans,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said via Twitter.

Longtime Islanders fan Matt Kammerer, an usher at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, organized a GoFundMe account that raised more than $4,500 to pay for the banner.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

DJ LeMahieu is one of 10 Yankees on Lennon: Short season, short camp, now short on top players
Michael O'Connell of Chaminade brings the ball downcourt LI's O'Connell gambles on himself and it pays off
Avery Williamson of the Jets reacts after sacking Avery Williamson moved to Jets' active roster
The Nets' Garrett Temple celebrates a basket against Down 3-0 to Raptors, Nets try to stave off elimination
Anders Lee of the Islanders battles for position A position-by-position look at Islanders vs. Flyers
Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders defends against Oskar Isles, Flyers enter playoff matchup playing their best hockey
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search