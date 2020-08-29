Throughout the entirety of the NHL’s restart, Barry Trotz’s public position regarding his goaltenders has been that no matter which goalie he opted to play in the playoffs – Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss – he couldn’t make a bad choice.

The Islanders coach started Varlamov in each of the first 11 games of the postseason, but after pulling him in the first period of Game 2 of the Isles’ second-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday, and replacing him with Greiss, the question of which goalie Trotz would turn to was back on the table when the Isles resumed their playoff run Saturday night in Game 3 of the series.

Varmalov was expected to be the starter Saturday night, but in his pregame media briefing, Trotz raised the point that with Games 3 and 4 being on back-to-back nights, the goalie question would be there again on Sunday.

“You know what, any decision I make [about] the goaltending, I feel pretty comfortable all the time,’’ Trotz said. “We are very fortunate. Both our goaltenders are experienced, and they're great pros, and they're able to not look at what happened last game. They just look and prepare for the game ahead.

“And we've got a back-to-back,’’ he said. “So, you know, we may see both of them.’’

Varlamov, who signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Isles as a free agent last summer, got the nod when the Islanders opened the postseason against the Florida Panthers in the qualifying round. After winning that best-of-five series in four games, Varlamov started against the Washington Capitals in the first round. The Isles won that series in five games to advance to the series against the Flyers, and Varlamov, who earned the shutout in the 4-0 win over the Capitals in Game 5 of that series, followed up with another 4-0 shutout in Game 1 of the Flyers series.

Varlamov (8-2 in the playoffs with a 1.76 goals-against average and .932 save percentage) broke Billy Smith’s franchise-record playoff shutout streak, going 138 minutes and 17 seconds without allowing a goal until Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes beat him at 1:57 of Game 2 Wednesday. Hayes scored a second goal and Sean Couturier added one, and Trotz pulled Varlamov at 15:09 of the first period, after he allowed three goals on 10 shots.

Greiss, who had not appeared in a meaningful game since March 7, before the NHL paused its season because of the coronavirus, played the rest of the way and was solid, stopping the first 20 shots he faced, as the Isles rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie it 3-3 and force overtime. The only shot to beat Greiss was Philippe Myers’ deflected winner in overtime.