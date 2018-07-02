New Islanders president Lou Lamoriello continued to make some signings Monday, the second day of free agency. None of those players, though, come close to matching the star power of John Tavares, the franchise player who departed for his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The Islanders announced they agreed to terms with right wing Tom Kuhnhackl, 26, an unrestricted free agent after the Penguins did not offer him a qualifying offer. They also agreed to terms with two UFA minor-league forwards, Matt Lorito, 27, and Mike Sislo, 30.

These depth signings, both for the Islanders’ bottom two lines and their Bridgeport (AHL) roster, come after UFA bottom-six forwards and penalty killers Leo Komarov, 31, and Valtteri Filppula, 34, agreed to deals Sunday. Komarov left the Maple Leafs for a four-year, $12-million deal and Filppula, who played for the Flyers last season, signed a one-year, $2.75-million deal.

Kuhnhackl played the last three seasons for the Penguins, winning two Stanley Cups, and had two goals and six assists in 69 games last season. Kuhnhackl played in a fourth-line role, though not with an extreme physical edge. He had six penalty minutes last season and just 48 in his 168 career regular-season games.

Terms of his deal were not immediately available.

Lorito, 27, agreed to a two-year deal with a salary-cap hit of $637,500. Originally signed by the Devils as an undrafted free agent out of Brown, Lorito had an assist in two games for the Red Wings in 2016-17 and had 23 goals and 26 assists in 59 games for Grand Rapids (AHL) last season.

Like Lorito, Sislo joined the Devils as an undrafted free agent out of New Hampshire while Lamoriello was that organization’s president and general manager. Sislo has played 42 NHL games for the Devils and played for Tucson (AHL) last season.

Also, Bridgeport (AHL) defenseman Seth Helgeson, another former Devils prospect, agreed to a two-year deal.