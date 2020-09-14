A Game 5 on Tuesday night follows a Sunday afternoon Game 4. That would have seemed to make Monday a perfect practice day for the Islanders.

"You assumed wrong, we didn’t practice," coach Barry Trotz said. "We had an optional with some guys. Some guys are getting treatment so we’re unable to have a full practice."

The Islanders are down 3-1 and on the brink of elimination in their Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning.

But Trotz does not believe practice will make perfect — or even be an aid in making adjustments to the Islanders’ approach or line combinations — this late in the playoffs. In fact, he said none of the final four teams are conducting full team practices at this point.

"These guys have been doing this for four, five months and they’re playing every second day," he said. "I don’t know a team that’s here that has a full practice. They don’t have all their players out there. In the playoffs, it’s about playing and maintaining or maintenance. It’s harder and harder to practice. That’s a misnomer. We have practice time and not everybody is out there."

Stopping Barzal

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk praised the work of his team’s forwards, in particular their centers, in limiting Islanders’ top-line center Mathew Barzal to just two assists so far in the series.

"He does a great job of coming back for pucks and building up his speed," Shattenkirk said. "I think they’ve just matched up well against him. They’ve done a great job of being on top of him early and not letting him use the time and space he loves to use to create his opportunities."

Still no positives

The NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 results for a seventh straight week with team personnel in the Edmonton bubble being tested daily. There were 1,357 tests administered last week.