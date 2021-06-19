Brendan Burke will fill in for Kenny Albert as the play-by-play man for Game 5 of the Islanders’ Stanley Cup semifinal against the Lightning on Monday on NBCSN.

Albert will miss the game to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

Burke, the Islanders’ regular play-by-play man on MSG+, often does national games for NBC, but this will be his first game in the season’s semifinals. John Forslund is calling the Golden Knights-Canadiens series.

Analysts Ed Olczyk and Brian Boucher will work the game with Burke, as they have been doing with Albert.