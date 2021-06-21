TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum

Print

Scenes from Nassau Coliseum as Islanders fans watched Game 5 of the team's NHL Stanley Cup semifinal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Frustration on fans faces as Tamba goes up
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Seats available. Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

John 62 and Doreen Juray 64 Farmingdale. Watch
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

John Duray, 62, and Doreen Juray, 64, of Farmingdale attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

From left: Megan Dalton, 18, of Bohemia; Janelle
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

From left: Megan Dalton, 18, of Bohemia; Janelle Foston, 18, of Bohemia; and Jenna Brett, 18, of Ronkonkoma attend the Islanders Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Watch party at Nassau Coliseum. Islanders will be
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Fans entering stadium. Watch party at Nassau Coliseum.
Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

