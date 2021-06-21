Scenes from Nassau Coliseum as Islanders fans watched Game 5 of the team's NHL Stanley Cup semifinal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

John Duray, 62, and Doreen Juray, 64, of Farmingdale attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

From left: Megan Dalton, 18, of Bohemia; Janelle Foston, 18, of Bohemia; and Jenna Brett, 18, of Ronkonkoma attend the Islanders Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, June 21, 2021.