The Islanders' history in a Game 7

Friday night will mark the 10th Game 7 in the Islanders' 48-year history as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The Isles are 4-5 in those nine games, but some of those four wins rank among the most memorable moments in franchise (and even hockey) lore.

April 26, 1975: Stanley Cup quarterfinal vs. Pittsburgh

Result: Islanders 1, Penguins 0

The Islanders rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to advance on Ed Westfall’s goal and Chico Resch’s 30 saves.

May 13, 1975: Stanley Cup semifinal vs. Philadelphia

Result: Flyers 4, Islanders 1

The Islanders very nearly came back from their second straight 3-0 series hole, but the Flyers scored twice in the first 2:08, with one from Gary Dornhoefer just 19 seconds in, and never looked back.

April 29, 1978: Stanley Cup quarterfinal vs. Toronto

Result: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lanny McDonald’s goal at 4:14 of the extra period denied the Isles their fourth straight trip to the semifinals.

April 18, 1987: Patrick Division Semifinal vs. Washington

Result: Islanders 3, Capitals 2 (4 OT)

Every hockey fan knows about the Easter Epic. Pat LaFontaine’s slap shot at 8:47 of the fourth overtime — and in the early hours of Easter Sunday — completed the Islanders’ 3-1 series comeback and sent them to the division final.

May 2, 1987: Patrick Division Final vs. Philadelphia

Result: Flyers 5, Islanders 1

Once again, the Isles tried to finish a comeback from a 3-1 series hole, but this time fell short after the Flyers scored three times in the first period, including two shorthanded goals in a span of 44 seconds.

May 14, 1993: Patrick Division Final vs. Pittsburgh

Result: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

David Volek’s defining moment came at 5:16 of overtime to help the Isles oust the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

April 30, 2002: Eastern Conference quarterfinal vs. Toronto

Result: Maple Leafs 4, Islanders 2

The Isles, back in the playoffs for the first time in nearly nine years, were tied after the first period before the Leafs pulled away in the second.

April 27, 2015: Eastern Conference first round vs. Washington

Result: Capitals 2, Islanders 1

The Isles ended a 13-year playoff drought but were ousted in the first round on Evgeny Kuznetsov’s winner at 12:42 of the third period.

Sept. 5, 2020: Eastern Conference second round vs. Philadelphia

Result: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Thomas Greiss made 16 saves behind a suffocating defense as the Isles advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in the COVID-19 playoff bubble.