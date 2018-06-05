TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders relieve GM Garth Snow, head coach Doug Weight of duties

Both Snow and Weight will remain with the organization in roles yet to be determined, the team said.

Islanders general manager Garth Snow and head coach Doug Weight speak during a news conference at Northwell Health Ice Center on April 9. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Islanders general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight were both relieved of their duties on Tuesday by president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello, who named himself GM and said the search for a new coach would begin immediately.

However, both Snow and Weight will remain with the organization in roles yet to be determined, the team said.

“The New York Islanders would like to thank both Garth and Doug for their dedication to the franchise,” Lamoriello said in a statement. “Both started their tenures with the franchise as players and grew as tremendous leaders to the positions they held.”

Snow has been the Islanders GM since July 18, 2006, but the Islanders have made the playoffs just four times in his tenure, winning one playoff series.

The Islanders concluded this past season, their first full one with Weight behind the bench, at 35-37-10 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Weight took over on an interim basis for the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17, 2017 and the Islanders finished that season 24-12-4 to miss the playoffs by one point.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

