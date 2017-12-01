With Jaroslav Halak coming off his two strongest performances of the season and two days since the Islanders’ most recent game, Doug Weight might have been assumed to go with the hot hand in goal on Friday.

But Weight chose to start Thomas Greiss against the Senators after consulting with goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite. Considering Friday’s wild game, with Greiss lifted midway through the second period after giving up five goals on 20 Senators shots, it was easy to second-guess Weight’s decision.

“I don’t think anyone’s reading too much into it,” Weight said on Friday morning. “I think you definitely think of not just a streak, but how they’re playing, where the games are on the calendar, who you’re playing. All that comes into it. You pick Freddy’s brain, he knows those guys very well.”

With four games in six days next week on the Isles’ longest road trip of the season to date, including back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday in Florida against the Panthers and Lightning, Weight isn’t concerned about either of his goaltenders feeling left out.

“Right now, they’ve both stepped up their games,” Weight said. “We’ve got four games coming up so you’ll definitely see both of them.”

Cizikas back on the ice

Casey Cizikas (lower body) missed his second straight game but was able to skate on Friday morning.

“He’s a pit bull, it’s just an injury where he’s got some pain,” Weight said. “The doc warned me it’s in an area where it’s not just pain because I think he can handle that, but more strength that comes through your legs. Once he gets over that hump, hoping for good things early next week.”

Dennis Seidenberg and Ryan Pulock rotated back in on defense on Friday with Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield scratched.