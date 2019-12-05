Cal Clutterbuck will be in the Islanders’ lineup against Vegas on Thursday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after taking a stick to the face and missing the bulk of Tuesday night’s lethargic 4-2 loss at Montreal.

It’s an early positive for an Islanders squad trying to regain some consistency.

“There has been a little stretch here where we’ve been a little inconsistent in the way we’ve been playing,” Clutterbuck said after Thursday’s full-squad morning skate. “Wins or losses, I don’t think we’re quite at a level we want to be at consistently. So, we’re going to look to get to that level and maintain it consistently. We’ve got a lot of big games against really good teams coming up so we’re going to need to find it.”

The Islanders have gone just 5-3-1 since their last game at the Coliseum, a 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Nov. 13, and just two of those wins have come in regulation. They are in a stretch of 10 of 13 on the road between Nov. 16 and next Thursday and start a three-game road trip Saturday night at Dallas before heading to Tampa Bay and Florida. They also still have road games against the Bruins, Blackhawks, Wild and Capitals this month.

“We have to play much better than we did in Montreal,” center Brock Nelson said. “We want to come out with a good start and just play with energy and just play the game and have fun with it. It’ll be nice to be at home at the Coliseum and hopefully we get the crowd behind us right away. Play on the attack and play fast, that’s the biggest thing for us. When we’re playing well, we’re fast. We’re decisive and quick and kind of control the game.”

Coach Barry Trotz has not seen that nearly enough from his team lately, so he again switched three of his four lines at Thursday’s morning skate, though he did not commit to using those lines for the majority of the game — or at all.

Still, it appears Derick Brassard, who signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal to be the Islanders’ third center but has spent a good portion of the season as a top-six right wing, will be back in the middle between captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

The Golden Knights have won five straight and are looking to sweep their trip through this area, having beaten the Rangers 4-1 on Monday night and the Devils 4-3 on Tuesday night in their first game under interim coach Alain Nasreddine.

Jonathan Marchessault completed a natural hat trick in the third period to spark the win over the Devils and has eight goals and 13 assists this season. He’s one of five Vegas forwards with at least 21 points, led by Max Pacioretty’s 10 goals and 16 assists and including William Karlsson (eight goals, 17 assists), Mark Stone (11, 13) and Reilly Smith (12, 10).

“It’s been a good team from the start of the franchise,” Clutterbuck said. “They’ve got some dynamic offensive forwards. They’ve got some size. They play a pretty straight-line, speed game. They can be physical. They’re a pretty balanced team. It’s a tough test.”

Semyon Varlamov will start in net for the Islanders as their team record of alternating goalies to begin the season will stretch to 27 games. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury participated in Vegas’ morning skate as he rejoined the team after taking a leave of absence on Nov. 26. His father, Andre, passed away the following day.

However, Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Malcolm Subban would make his sixth straight start with Fleury dressing as his backup.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (18-6-2)

Anders Lee-Derick Brassard-Jordan Eberle

Michael Dal Colle-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (8-3-2, 2.39 goals-against average, .922 save percentage)

Golden Knights (15-11-4)

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Will Carrier-Cody Glass-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Chandler Stephenson-Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Nicolas Hague-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Deryk Engelland

Malcolm Subban (4-4-2, 2.86, .909)