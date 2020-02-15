LAS VEGAS – Ross Johnston’s physical play is his first priority with the Islanders and a main reason he was re-inserted into the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the often-chippy Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

But Johnston can also chip in the odd goal – three this season entering Saturday for the 6-5, 235-pound wing to go with 73 penalty minutes – which is why he always has fond memories of Vegas.

Johnston scored his first career goal in a 2-1 win at Vegas on Jan. 25, 2018, six days after he was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

“It was kind of chippy that game, a few things were said,” Johnston said. “I just basically threw a puck to the net, it was [Cody] Eakin’s stick it hit off through [Marc-Andre] Fleury’s five hole. I didn’t know I scored right away but it was pretty exciting when I was told. A whirlwind of emotions that week but it brings back memories coming here.”

Johnston was in the lineup for the second time in four games but has not played consecutive games since Jan. 16-18.

“Yeah, it’s tough, nobody’s going to tell you they don’t want to be in every game,” said Johnston, a healthy scratch in 27 of the Islanders’ 57 games. “I’d love to play every game. That being said, team success comes first.”

Isles files

Cole Bardreau was a healthy scratch after being a minus-1 in 12:46 of ice time in Thursday night’s 5-0 loss at Nashville, his first game since being recalled from Bridgeport with Casey Cizikas (left leg laceration) out three to four weeks. “There are quite a few things I’d like to see him improve on but the energy was good,” coach Barry Trotz said. “You’re looking for systematic play and systematic decisions. He’s still got a little work to do there…” Rookie Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Sebastian Aho were also healthy scratches.