Graeme Townshend learned early not to let others crush his dreams.

Townshend, the first Black player to wear an Islanders uniform, fell in love with hockey when he was 8 years old and playing with neighborhood kids on an abandoned parking lot the city of Toronto had flooded. Townshend’s parents, who had immigrated to Canada from Kingston, Jamaica, knew little about the game but encouraged him to follow his dreams. Others were not so positive.

"I remember one person, an adult, telling me that I couldn’t play hockey because Black people had weak ankles and weren’t good skaters," Townshend recalled in a phone interview. "I was seven or eight years old. I had been taught to respect adults."

Not long after that conversation, Townshend was flipping through a pack of hockey trading cards when he saw Mike Marson, a rookie forward for the Washington Capitals in 1974-75.

"I was freaking out," Townshend said. "I see this Black guy. And he was playing for the Capitals. I had no idea. After that, whenever someone would say something like that, I’d say what about Mike Marson? Then it was what about Bill Reilly? Then the first big star was Tony McKegney. What about McKegney? I had these guys whose names I could bring out as proof."

Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to appear in an NHL game when the Boston Bruins called him up in 1958. It would be 16 years before Marson became the second.

Townshend, a 6-2, 200-pound right wing, is the first Jamaican-born player to play in the league and carved out an 11-year professional career that included stints with the Bruins, Islanders and Ottawa Senators. Though he was not among the league's first wave of Black players, he endured racist taunts and attitudes from fans, players and even coaches.

When Townshend was a senior captain at powerhouse Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1989, his coach Mike Addesa used a racial slur in the locker room when addressing him and teammate Bruce Coles, who is also Black. Though Townshend said that they worked it out with their coach, the incident was leaked to a local newspaper, igniting protests on campus that resulted in Addesa’s firing.

Townshend got a rude introduction to professional hockey in 1989-90 when he was playing for the Maine Mariners, then the Bruins' affiliate in the American Hockey League. At a game at an arena in Sherbrooke, Quebec, they would play monkey and jungle sounds every time he and Black veteran teammate Ray Newfield stepped on the ice.

"We also had a Japanese player, and they would start playing chimes and gongs and stuff when he went on," Townshend remembered. "This is a municipal building. It was like state-sponsored racism. I turned to Ray, and said ‘What the hell is this’ He just said, ‘Welcome to pro hockey kid.’ "

In 1990, his rookie season with the Bruins, there was a much-publicized fight with then Ranger Kris King that resulted in Townshend being supsended for six games. Bruins coach Mike Milbury later told reporters and officials that King had shouted a racial remark.

There was also the annual Christmas joke gift exchange with a team — Townshend won’t identify which one — where someone gave him a bag of cotton.

"I had a teammate who was a recovering alcoholic and cocaine addict, and the guys got him a bottle of Jack Daniels and bag of baby powder," Townshend said. "You kind of have to have a thick skin. My wife, though, she flipped out when I showed her the gift."

Townshend was signed by the Islanders on Sept 3, 1991. Over the course of the next two seasons, he played nine games for the team on Long Island while spending most of his time with the Capital District Islanders.

Townshend said he loved living in New York and being a part of such a storied franchise like the Islanders. He added that he never faced any racist taunts from fans on Long Island, though he did have one bad incident when he was playing for the Capital District team.

The team was playing against the Adirondack AHL team, their biggest rivals. During the entire game, three guys in the stands were yelling at him, calling him names and giving him the finger. To get from the ice to the dressing room you had to go through the stands and Townshend decided after the game he was going to grab one of them and "scare the crap out of him."

"When I got off the ice, I see my wife and she has one of the guys by the throat," Townshend said. "She screams at me, ‘Honey, I got this.’ And she shoves the guy and he runs away. Apparently, the usher has told her that they were taunting me using the n-word. She assumed I heard them, and she thought I was going to go after them, get arrested and lose my career. She figured if she took care of things, we didn’t have as much to lose."

All told, Townshend spent a little more than a decade in the pros and also worked as a skating coach with the Sharks and Maple Leafs. He has also served as the coach of the Jamaican national team and runs a hockey school in Maine.

Townshend said he believes he just developed a thick skin and blocked out many of the racial incidents that happened to him over the years. Hockey has provided him with a great life, he said, and he refuses to let those memories taint his overall experience.

"He is a really positive guy and a great role model," said Coles, his former teammate at RPI who played minor league hockey for a decade. "Graeme really shielded me from a lot of the stuff that went on when we were in school. He’s done a lot for me and a lot for kids who want to get into the game. I can’t say enough about what a good guy he is."

Townshend has given kids scholarships to his hockey school and has acted as a mentor to others. Both Townshend and Coles said they would like to see the NHL to do more to encourage and develop young Black players.

"When I was a kid, I assumed my mom couldn’t afford hockey school," he said. "I would get a brochure of kids doing all this fun stuff and I would just imagine doing all these things. I think it's important that kids get a chance. Hockey is a great sport."