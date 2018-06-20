TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders’ home opener scheduled for Barclays Center

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders will open their 2018-19 season at Carolina on Oct. 4 and their home opener will be two days later against the Predators at Barclays Center, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

The league will announce the full schedules on Thursday.

The Islanders are scheduled to split their home games between Brooklyn and the refurbished NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, their former home, while waiting for a planned new arena at Belmont Park to receive final approvals and be built. If all goes on schedule, the Islanders will move into their new arena in 2021.

This season, the Islanders are expected to play 12 home games at the Coliseum. This season’s preseason schedule, released last week, opens at the Coliseum on Sept. 16 against the Flyers.

