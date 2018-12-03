The decibel level will be significantly lower this time. But the Islanders still believe they can continue their home-ice advantage at Barclays Center and not suffer a letdown after the raucous sell-out crowd at refurbished NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum pushed them to a come-from-behind victory.

“You’ve got to just go out there and play within your structure and find a way to win,” Matt Martin said. “Sometimes, it’s just about surviving. We did that a little bit against Columbus, we battled back and our fans helped us get back in the game. (At Barclays), it’s a different atmosphere. You’re leaning on each other more to provide that energy, which can be harder. But we expect to play well and find a way to win.”

The Islanders (13-9-3) face the Jets (16-8-2) on Tuesday night in Brooklyn after their triumphant return to the Coliseum with Saturday night’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets before a crowd of 13,917.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz described the all-day, homecoming party atmosphere as akin to a playoff game.

“I’m so used to it now, I don’t really think about it anymore,” Josh Bailey said of playing at the quieter Barclays Center. “I can see where, if you’re comparing Saturday at the Coliseum to a Tuesday at Barclays Center, it’s obviously different. But our fans that are there still bring a good atmosphere and always find a way to be loud, much like on Saturday night. There were just a few more of them.”

The Islanders are averaging 10,448 at Barclays Center this season.

But the Islanders have done remarkably well at their new home arena after vacating the Coliseum following the 2014-15 season.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders are 6-3-2 in Brooklyn this season and 72-44-18 overall.

“Barry touched upon it on the ice today, that we’re just going to have to really stick to our systems and create our own momentum,” Nick Leddy said. “Nothing is going to be as loud as the Coliseum was. I just think (Barclays) kind of traps that sound.”

Notes & Quotes: Defenseman Bode Wilde, 18, selected 41st overall in June, agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal with the Islanders. Wilde has five goals and 17 assists in 21 games for Saginaw (OHL) in his first season in the Canadian junior league…Trotz switched his power-play units at Monday's practice in East Meadow with the Islanders 0-for-15 over the last seven games. Mathew Barzal rejoined the top unit along with Leddy, Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee while Valtteri Filppula was inserted into the second unit with Johnny Boychuk, Ryan Pulock, Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck…Trotz on how to contain Jets’ scoring sensation Patrik Laine (21 goals, three assists): “Maybe some bad food at the hotel?”