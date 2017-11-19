TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders doomed by bad start in loss to Hurricanes

The loss snapped the Islanders’ three-game win streak.

The Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen and the Islanders' Anthony

The Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen and the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier struggle for possession of the puck in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Gerry Broome

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Islanders stumbled quickly and never recovered, giving up two quick goals on the way to a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Jaroslav Halak made his first start in nine days and allowed goals to Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen in the opening 3:40 of the game. Nick Leddy cut the deficit to 2-1 but Elias Lindholm restored the Hurricanes’ two-goal lead later in the first.

Cam Ward was very sharp in the Carolina net, making 27 saves, and the Islanders went 1-for-7 on the power play.

The ’Canes converted on their first two power-play chances, with Aho’s goal at 1:50 of the first and Teravainen’s second of the night at 17:40 of the second proving to be a crusher after the Islanders dominated much of the middle period.

John Tavares deflected a Leddy shot home at 13:13 of the third to get the Islanders back within two on their seventh power play of the game.

The loss snapped the Islanders’ three-game win streak.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

