RALEIGH, N.C. — The Islanders stumbled quickly and never recovered, giving up two quick goals on the way to a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Jaroslav Halak made his first start in nine days and allowed goals to Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen in the opening 3:40 of the game. Nick Leddy cut the deficit to 2-1 but Elias Lindholm restored the Hurricanes’ two-goal lead later in the first.

Cam Ward was very sharp in the Carolina net, making 27 saves, and the Islanders went 1-for-7 on the power play.

The ’Canes converted on their first two power-play chances, with Aho’s goal at 1:50 of the first and Teravainen’s second of the night at 17:40 of the second proving to be a crusher after the Islanders dominated much of the middle period.

John Tavares deflected a Leddy shot home at 13:13 of the third to get the Islanders back within two on their seventh power play of the game.

The loss snapped the Islanders’ three-game win streak.