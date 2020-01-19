RALEIGH, N.C. – The Islanders got a needed point but still lost a 2-1, eight-round shootout to the Hurricanes on Sunday at PNC Arena.

Justin Williams, returning to the Hurricanes, scored the deciding shootout goal and James Reimer (26 saves) stopped captain Anders Lee’s last-chance attempt. Both Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas had the puck go off their sticks on their shootout attempts and did not get off a shot.

The third-place Islanders (28-15-5), who got 31 saves from Thomas Greiss and are in a 1-3-2 skid, are just two points ahead of the Hurricanes (28-18-3) in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders played one forward short the second half of the game after Josh Bailey left for the dressing room at 9:32 of the second period because of illness. He had two goals and an assist over his last three games, though his turnover led to Jakub Vrana’s winner at 17:30 of the third period in the Islanders’ 6-4 loss to the Capitals on Saturday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Greiss made perhaps his best save at 8:12 of the third period, sliding to his left to deny Ryan Dzingel on an odd-man rush feed from Martin Necas. But both teams had chances to end it in regulation.

Greiss made back-to-back hard saves on Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter at 14:36 of the third period and Reimer denied Mathew Barzal’s backhander on the breakaway at 17:10.

The Hurricanes, who entered on an 0-2-1 skid, were buoyed by the return of Williams, who agreed to a one-year, $700,000 deal. He sat out the first part of the season after being unsure as to whether he would retire. But they were playing their second game without defenseman Dougie Hamilton (broken left fibula), who had 14 goals and 26 assists and may miss the rest of the regular season.

The Islanders had some decent chances in the second period – Nick Leddy’s one-timer went high at 4:19, Reimer stopped Michael Dal Colle at the right post at 5:32 and the puck rolled off Anthony Beauvillier’s stick on a partial breakaway at 7:45 – and finally tied the game at 1-1 with 55.9 seconds to go as captain Anders Lee swooped in for a loose puck at the crease.

Brock McGinn just missed adding to the Hurricanes’ one-goal lead when he missed an open tip-in at the left post at 12:32.

Svechnikov’s shot from the right circle over Greiss’ right shoulder had given the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period after Barzal misplayed the puck in the defensive zone.