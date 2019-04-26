TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL Eastern Conference semifinal Game 1: Islanders vs. Hurricanes

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Barclays Center.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders makes a save during the second period against Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders stops a breakaway attempt in the second period from Greg McKegg of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders stops a breakaway attempt in the second period from Greg McKegg of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders looks on after the Hurricanes scored in overtime during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Tom Kuhnhackl #14 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders plays the puck during the third period against Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Pelech of the Islanders and Warren Foegele of the Hurricanes collide during the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get the puck past Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the 2nd period during Game 1 of round 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoff at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday April 26, 2019

Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Staal of the Hurricanes celebrates his overtime goal against the Islanders with teammate Teuvo Teravainen during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' goalie Robin Lehner making a
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner makes a stop in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Nick Leddy pushing up the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Nick Leddy pushes up the ice while getting pressure from the Hurricanes' Warren Foegele in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Tom Kuhnhackl #14 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Kuhnhackl of the New York Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey tried to score
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Josh Bailey tries to score against the Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders battles for the puck in the first period against Patrick Brown of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey tried to score
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Josh Bailey tries to score against the Carolina Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' head coach Barry Trotz during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders checks Calvin de Haan of the Hurricanes in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Fans cheer during the first period during Game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans cheer during the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Islanders and the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders battles for position in the first period against Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Tom Kuhnhackl #14 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes  during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes stops
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Petr Mrazek of the Carolina Hurricanes stops a breakaway attempt in the first period against Josh Bailey of the Islanders during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Islanders fans Marc and Loree Tand from Merrick
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Islanders fans Marc and Loree Tand from Merrick attend during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

T-Shirts are seen on the seats prior to
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

T-Shirts are seen on the seats prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Islanders and the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

A general view during the national anthem prior
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A general view during the national anthem prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Islanders and the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas can't get the puck past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' goalie Robin Lehner making a
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner makes a stop against the Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas can't get the puck past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas can't get the puck past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas pushing the puck
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas pushes the puck up the ice while getting defensive pressure from the Hurricanes' Jordan Staal in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey collides with Carolina
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Thomas Hickey collides with the Hurricanes' Brock McGinn in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Brock Nelson pushing up the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Brock Nelson pushes up the ice while getting pressure from the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders stops a breakaway attempt in the second period from Greg McKegg of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin can't get the puck past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Clark Bishop #64 of the Carolina Hurricanes checks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Clark Bishop of the Carolina Hurricanes checks Thomas Hickey of the Islanders in the second period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders makes a save during the second period against Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders makes a save during the second period against the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anders Lee of the Islanders is upended late in the second period against the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner of the Islanders makes a save during the second period against the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Fans cheer during the first period of the Herrmann: Isles, fans can thrive anywhere
Robin Lehner of theIslanders surrenders the overtime to Islanders fall to 'Canes in Game 1 on Staal's OT goal
Eli Manning, shown here against Dallas on Dec. Shurmur to Eli: It's your job to win, keep Jones off field
Jachai Polite of the Florida Gators celebrates a Jets take Florida edge rusher Polite in third round
Miguel Andujar of the Yankees warms up in Andujar gives Yankees positive injury news
The Yankees' Thairo Estrada looks on from the Yanks' Run-TMC outfield: Estrada, Tauchman, Maybin