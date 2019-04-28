TODAY'S PAPER
NHL Eastern Conference semifinal Game 2: Islanders vs. Hurricanes

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of their second round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Barclays Center.

New York Islanders' Warren Foegele celebrates with teammate
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates with teammate Jordan Eberle after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders Anthony Beauvillier falling over goalie
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier falls over goalie Petr Mrazek of the Carolina Hurricanes as he make a stop in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Warren Foegele celebrates with teammate
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates with teammate Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period in game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Warren Foegele scoring against the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal scores against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Warren Foegele celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Andersa Lee makes an attempt
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Anders Lee makes an attempt for a goal while getting pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk with goalie Petr Mrazek making a stop in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock, Tom Kuhnhackl, Brock
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Ryan Pulock, Tom Kuhnhackl, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech putting pressure on the Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey fighting off Carolina
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey fighting off the Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn for the puck in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' goalie Robin Lehner making a
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' goalie Robin Lehner making a stop on Warren Foegele of the Carolina Hurricanes with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech there for the rebound in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates his
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with his teammates during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders defends the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders defends the net during the first period against Warren Foegele #13 of the Carolina Hurricanes during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn. 

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with his teammates during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with his teammates during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ryan Pulock #6 of the Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

