The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of their second round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Barclays Center.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates with teammate Jordan Eberle after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier falls over goalie Petr Mrazek of the Carolina Hurricanes as he make a stop in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates with teammate Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period in game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal scores against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during a power play in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' Anders Lee makes an attempt for a goal while getting pressure from Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk with goalie Petr Mrazek making a stop in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' Ryan Pulock, Tom Kuhnhackl, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech putting pressure on the Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey fighting off the Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn for the puck in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Islanders' goalie Robin Lehner making a stop on Warren Foegele of the Carolina Hurricanes with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech there for the rebound in the 1st period during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with his teammates during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders defends the net during the first period against Warren Foegele #13 of the Carolina Hurricanes during game two of the Eastern Conference second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Barclays Center on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooklyn.

