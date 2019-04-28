Game 2 of the Islanders' second-round series against the Hurricanes is upon us, and the Isles need to be mentally sharper than they were in their 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1. Otherwise, they'll leave Brooklyn in a bigger deficit as the series shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Wednesday night and Game 4 on Friday night.

The puck has dropped at Barclays Center, follow along here for live updates throughout the game.

Warmups

Warmups for Game 2. #Isles press box view. pic.twitter.com/3s73tvMRvX — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) Apr 118, 2019

Here are the projected lineups:

#Isles starters: Lehner, Toews-Mayfield, Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) Apr 118, 2019

Islanders

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Thomas Hickey

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (4-1, 1.36 goals-against average, .958 save percentage)

Hurricanes

Nino Niederreiter-Sebastian Aho-Justin Williams

Warren Foegele-Jordan Staal-Teuvo Teravainen

Brock McGinn-Lucas Wallmark-Saku Maenalanen

Greg McKegg-Clark Bishop-Patrick Brown

Jaccob Slavin-Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan-Justin Faulk

Trevor van Riemsdyk-Dougie Hamilton

Petr Mrazek (5-3, 2.22, .914)