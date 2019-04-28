Game 2 of the Islanders' second-round series against the Hurricanes is upon us, and the Isles need to be mentally sharper than they were in their 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1. Otherwise, they'll leave Brooklyn in a bigger deficit as the series shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Wednesday night and Game 4 on Friday night.
The puck has dropped at Barclays Center, follow along here for live updates throughout the game.
Warmups
Here are the projected lineups:
Islanders
Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle
Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl
Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov
Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck
Nick Leddy-Thomas Hickey
Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield
Robin Lehner (4-1, 1.36 goals-against average, .958 save percentage)
Hurricanes
Nino Niederreiter-Sebastian Aho-Justin Williams
Warren Foegele-Jordan Staal-Teuvo Teravainen
Brock McGinn-Lucas Wallmark-Saku Maenalanen
Greg McKegg-Clark Bishop-Patrick Brown
Jaccob Slavin-Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan-Justin Faulk
Trevor van Riemsdyk-Dougie Hamilton
Petr Mrazek (5-3, 2.22, .914)
