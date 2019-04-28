TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2 live updates

Josh Bailey #12 of the Islanders heads out

Josh Bailey #12 of the Islanders heads out for warm-ups prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Newsday.com
Game 2 of the Islanders' second-round series against the Hurricanes is upon us, and the Isles need to be mentally sharper than they were in their 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1. Otherwise, they'll leave Brooklyn in a bigger deficit as the series shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Wednesday night and Game 4 on Friday night.

The puck has dropped at Barclays Center, follow along here for live updates throughout the game.

Warmups

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Thomas Hickey

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (4-1, 1.36 goals-against average, .958 save percentage)

Hurricanes

Nino Niederreiter-Sebastian Aho-Justin Williams

Warren Foegele-Jordan Staal-Teuvo Teravainen

Brock McGinn-Lucas Wallmark-Saku Maenalanen

Greg McKegg-Clark Bishop-Patrick Brown

Jaccob Slavin-Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan-Justin Faulk

Trevor van Riemsdyk-Dougie Hamilton

Petr Mrazek (5-3, 2.22, .914)

