RALEIGH, N.C. – Both teams will have some game-time lineup questions as the Islanders face the Hurricanes in Game 3 of their second-round series on Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

It’s unclear whether right wing Cal Clutterbuck will be available after being helped off the ice late in Game 2 with an undisclosed issue. He participated in the Islanders’ sparse optional morning skate, and coach Barry Trotz said he would take pre-game warmups and be a game-time decision.

If Clutterbuck is unable to play – which would be a blow to the team’s identity-setting fourth-line with center Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin – Tom Kuhnhackl likely would slide down from his second-line slot, and rookie Michael Dal Colle would make his NHL playoff debut on Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Josh Bailey.

For the Hurricanes, rookie right wing Andrei Svechnikov participated in his team’s lightly attended optional morning skate. He has not played since being knocked out in a fight with the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin in Game 3 of the first round.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said either Svechnikov or forward Jordan Martinook (lower body), who also has yet to play in this series, would be in the Game 3 lineup.

No. 1 goalie Petr Mrazek will not be available for Game 3 after exiting Game 2 in the second period with a lower-body injury. But he also participated in the Hurricanes’ optional morning skate and remains a possibility to return in Game 4.

Defenseman Haydn Fleury will draw in for Trevor van Riemsdyk after Clutterbuck knocked him out of Game 3 with an injured left shoulder on the first shift of Game 3.

The Hurricanes swept the first two games at Barclays Center, 1-0 in overtime and 2-1. Game 4 is Friday night at Carolina.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Tom Kuhnhackl

Nick Leddy-Thomas Hickey

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (4-2, 1.47 goals-against average, .952 save percentage)

Hurricanes

Brock McGinn-Sebastian Aho-Justin Williams

Nino Niederreiter-Jordan Staal- Teuvo Teravainen

Warren Foegele-Lucas Wallmark-Greg McKegg

Patrick Brown-Clark Bishop-Andrei Svechnikov

Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce-Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury-Calvin de Haan

Curtis McElhinney (1-0, 0.00, 1.000)