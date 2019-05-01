TODAY'S PAPER
NHL Eastern Conference semifinal Game 3: Islanders vs. Hurricanes

Print

The Islanders face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, chases
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, chases the puck with Islanders' Valtteri Filppula (51), of Finland, during the first period of Game 3 in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 01: Warren Foegele
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Warren Foegele #13 of the Carolina Hurricanes fights with Andrew Ladd #16 of the Islanders during the first period of Game Three at PNC Arena on May 01, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen, right, of Finland, scores
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen, right, of Finland, scores against New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner (40), of Sweden, while Islanders Anders Lee defends at right during the first period of Game 3 in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney defends the goal against
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney defends the goal against the Islanders' Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle while the Hurricanes' Justin Faulk watches at rear during the first period of Game 3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. 

Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) and Islanders' Mathew
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) and Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) struggle for possession of the puck during the first period of Game 3 in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 1, 2019. 

