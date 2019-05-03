RALEIGH, N.C. — The Islanders may have lost the first three games of their second-round series with the Hurricanes. But they haven't lost their confidence.

“We’re pretty confident still,” left wing Anthony Beauvillier said. “We put ourselves into a hole. But we earned the right to play hockey at this point. We should feel really lucky to play hockey in May. We want to grind it out. That’s what we’ve been doing all year. Nobody believed in us.”

Game 4 was Friday night at PNC Arena.

The Islanders were trying to prevent becoming the first team in the NHL since the Sabres in 1993 to sweep a series — the Islanders beat the Penguins in the first round — and then get swept in the subsequent round.

The Hurricanes were bidding for the first sweep of a best-of-seven series in franchise history since joining the NHL in 1979 as the Hartford Whalers. The Whalers did sweep their fellow WHA survivors, the Quebec Nordiques, 3-0, in the best-of-five first round in 1986.

The Islanders’ confidence was based on three closely played games — the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win in Game 3 was aided by two empty-netters — but tempered by their inability to elevate their game in the key moments.

Justin Williams scored the Game 3 winner at 10:15 of the third period and the Hurricanes swarmed the Islanders the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes won Game 1 in overtime, 1-0, and scored two goals within 48 seconds early in the second period of their 2-1 win in Game 2 at Barclays Center.

“It’s not an ideal situation that we’re in,” center Mathew Barzal said. “At this point, you’ve got to embrace it. It’s been done before. You’ve just got to enjoy it at this point and leave everything on the line every game. Right now, it’s a frustrating time for everyone.”

Four teams in NHL history have rallied to advance from a 3-0 series deficit, the last being the Kings against the Sharks in the first round in 2014 as they went on to win the Stanley Cup. In 2010, the Flyers came back against the Bruins in the second round and the Islanders rallied against the Penguins in the second round in 1975 and the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup against the Red Wings in 1942 by coming back from a 3-0 deficit.

“Every game could have gone either way,” left wing Josh Bailey said. “It’s a matter of sticking with it, staying positive and making sure we’re dialed in come game time and try to get the result we’re looking for. You can’t let frustration set in. You’ve just got to go out and continue to play hard and keep your mind free.”

Bailey’s second-period goal in Game 3 tied the game at 2-2 but the Islanders have had trouble finishing their chances all series, even with Curtis McElhinney leaving rebounds around the crease in Game 3 and having three shots get past him but go off the crossbar or post in Game 2 after he relieved an injured Petr Mrazek in the second period.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz would not tip his hand before Game 4 as to whether he would keep Robin Lehner in net or give Thomas Greiss his first start of the playoffs.

But Trotz stuck with Lehner, who has started all eight playoff games.

Mrazek skated again on Friday but was not ready to return from his lower-body injury.

If the Islanders are able to force a Game 5, it’s likely Mrazek would be available for Sunday night at Barclays Center.

“It’s not fun where we’re at,” Barzal said. “It’s not where we want to be. But this group is resilient. It’s not going to be easy and we’re going to fight to that last buzzer. Crazier things have happened, so who knows?

That’s what the Hurricanes were trying to guard against.

“Every team wants to be in this position,” Hurricanes center Jordan Staal said. “We’re happy with where we’re at. But we know it’s only going to get harder. As a group, we’ve got to stay focused.”