TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL Eastern Conference semifinal Game 4: Islanders vs. Hurricanes

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Islanders played the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Mathew Barzal
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders maneuvers around Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes to score in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Mathew Barzal
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders scores against around Curtis McElhinney of the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Sebastian Aho
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes defends Brock Nelson of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Curtis McElhinney
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes loses his stick as he defends a shot by Leo Komarov of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Brock Nelson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Brock Nelson of the Islanders dives to stop the puck after a save by Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Dougie Hamilton
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter of the Hurricanes defend Mathew Barzal of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Brock Nelson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Brock Nelson of the Islanders dives to stop the puck after a save by Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes reacts after scoring
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes reacts after scoring a goal against Robin Lehner of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Brock McGinn
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Brock McGinn of the Hurricanes checks Nick Leddy of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Mathew Barzal
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Mathew Barzal, center, of the Islanders reacts after scoring a goal against the Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney (35) and Jaccob
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney and Jaccob Slavin defend against the Islanders' Leo Komarov during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, chases
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho chases the Islanders' Mathew Barzal during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Sebastian Aho
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring against the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams (14) takes the puck
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Justin Williams takes the puck from the Islanders' Josh Bailey while Hurricanes' Justin Faulk looks on at rear during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, defends
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho defends against the Islanders' Brock Nelson during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho scores against New York
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho scores against Islanders goalie Robin Lehner while the Islanders' Scott Mayfield and Casey Cizikas defend with Adam Pelech during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Robin Lehner
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robin Lehner of the Islanders reacts after giving up a goal to Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan, left, and New
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan, left, and the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier chase the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Greg McKegg
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Greg McKegg celebrates with Jordan Martinook of the Hurricanes after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Greg McKegg
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Greg McKegg of the Hurricanes reacts after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Justin Williams
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Justin Williams celebrates with Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter of the Hurricanes after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Greg McKegg
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Greg McKegg celebrates with Jordan Martinook of the Hurricanes after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Robin Lehner
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice after being pulled from the game against the Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Robin Lehner
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice after being pulled from the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Robin Lehner
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robin Lehner of the Islanders reacts after giving up a goal to Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice after being pulled from the game in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Greg McKegg (42) celebrates with Jordan
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Greg McKegg celebrates with Jordan Martinook fafter getting a goal against the Islanders during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney and Jaccob Slavin
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney and Jaccob Slavin defend against the Islanders' Jordan Eberle during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams (14) scores against New
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Justin Williams scores against Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes' Greg McKegg (42) scores against New
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

The Hurricanes' Greg McKegg scores against Islanders goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice Lehner starts Game 4 but is replaced by Greiss in net
Mets' Dominic Smith reacts after striking out against Mets demote Dominic Smith, call up Hechavarria
Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes reacts after scoring Islanders swept out of playoffs by Hurricanes
James Paxton of the Yankees looks at the Paxton leaves game vs. Twins with left knee soreness
Miguel Andujar of the Yankees takes batting practice Miguel Andujar to be activated Saturday
Michael Dal Colle of the Islanders prepares for Trotz shuffles lines with Dal Colle in, Clutterbuck out