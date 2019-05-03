The Islanders played the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders maneuvers around Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes to score in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders scores against around Curtis McElhinney of the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes defends Brock Nelson of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes loses his stick as he defends a shot by Leo Komarov of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Brock Nelson of the Islanders dives to stop the puck after a save by Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter of the Hurricanes defend Mathew Barzal of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Brock Nelson of the Islanders dives to stop the puck after a save by Curtis McElhinney of the Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes reacts after scoring a goal against Robin Lehner of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Brock McGinn of the Hurricanes checks Nick Leddy of the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Mathew Barzal, center, of the Islanders reacts after scoring a goal against the Hurricanes in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney and Jaccob Slavin defend against the Islanders' Leo Komarov during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho chases the Islanders' Mathew Barzal during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring against the Islanders in the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Justin Williams takes the puck from the Islanders' Josh Bailey while Hurricanes' Justin Faulk looks on at rear during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho defends against the Islanders' Brock Nelson during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho scores against Islanders goalie Robin Lehner while the Islanders' Scott Mayfield and Casey Cizikas defend with Adam Pelech during the first period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Robin Lehner of the Islanders reacts after giving up a goal to Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan, left, and the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier chase the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Greg McKegg celebrates with Jordan Martinook of the Hurricanes after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Greg McKegg of the Hurricanes reacts after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Justin Williams celebrates with Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter of the Hurricanes after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Greg McKegg celebrates with Jordan Martinook of the Hurricanes after scoring against the Islanders in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice after being pulled from the game against the Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice after being pulled from the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Robin Lehner of the Islanders reacts after giving up a goal to Teuvo Teravainen of the Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Robin Lehner of the Islanders leaves the ice after being pulled from the game in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Greg McKegg celebrates with Jordan Martinook fafter getting a goal against the Islanders during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney and Jaccob Slavin defend against the Islanders' Jordan Eberle during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes' Justin Williams scores against Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.