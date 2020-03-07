The Islanders’ losing streak continues and this one came to a team trying to knock them out of a playoff spot.

Vincent Trocheck’s video-reviewed power-play goal at 1:36 of overtime gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Mathew Barzal negated an Islanders’ power play with a four-minute high sticking infraction in the final seconds of the third period.

The Islanders (35-23-9) are in a six-game (0-3-3) slide as they start a four-game road trip in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

They are only two points ahead of the Hurricanes (36-25-5) for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

During the game, the Islanders announced their dressing room would be closed to the media as a precautionary measure against the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

“We cannot control the amount of press that go in the room who have credentials, who come from everywhere,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “It’d be different if we knew the people.”

Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the Islanders.

Anton Forsberg stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes, who are 1-3-1 since regular goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer were injured.

Josh Bailey, with his first goal in six games, knocked in the rebound of defenseman Noah Dobson’s shot to tie the game at 2-2 at 15:02 of the third period.

The Islanders first tied the game at 1-1 at 5:15 of the second period, shortly after killing off a too-many-men penalty. Anders Lee stripped ex-Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei of the puck and fed Ryan Pulock in the right circle, with the defenseman extending his goal streak to three games. Lee’s assist marked his 300th career point.

But the Hurricanes regained the lead at 6:16 of the third period when defenseman Joel Edmundson was left wide open at the crease to tap in the rebound of Andrei Svechnikov’s shot from the right circle.

The Islanders’ start and their first period in general belied the desperation and urgency they seemingly need in their game.

They were stuck in their zone on the first shift as they fumbled the puck and iced it twice in the first 1:10. The Hurricanes took five of the game’s first six shots — Jordan Eberle was stopped on a partial breakaway at 3:38 — and took a 1-0 lead at 13:22 as Leo Komarov’s turnover led to defenseman Haydn Fleury’s one-timer through traffic.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield’s right cheek was cut by Teuvo Teravainen’s shoulder behind the Islanders’ crease prior to the score but the goal was upheld after a review to see if a penalty should have been called.

The Islanders then ended the period killing off Komarov’s four-minute high-stick on Skjei behind the Hurricanes’ net at 16:58.