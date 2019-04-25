The Islanders won three of four games from the Hurricanes, their second-round playoff opponent, this season, but the teams have not played since Jan. 8.

Goalie Thomas Greiss started all four regular-season games for the Islanders, but Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner is expected to start Friday night’s Game 1 at Barclays Center after backstopping a four-game sweep over the Penguins in the first round. He allowed six goals in that series and just three over the last three games.

This will be the first time the Islanders and Hurricanes meet in the playoffs.

Here’s a look back at the four games the teams played:

Oct. 4 at Carolina: Islanders 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT) – Greiss made 45 saves in the season opener for both teams and Josh Bailey won it with a power-play one-timer 43 seconds into overtime.

Oct. 28 at Carolina: Islanders 2, Hurricanes 1 – Greiss continued his mastery over the Hurricanes by making 38 saves for his 100th career victory as Anders Lee scored a first-period power play goal and defenseman Ryan Pulock scored the second-period winner.

Nov. 24 at Barclays Center: Islanders 4, Hurricanes 1 – Greiss earned another win over the Hurricanes, this time with 26 saves, as Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and Lee and Brock Nelson each had two assists as the Islanders improved to 9-1-0 within the Metropolitan Division.

Jan. 8 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 – The Islanders had a season-high six-game winning streak snapped despite two goals from Brock Nelson and Greiss’ 20 saves. Mathew Barzal’s turnover as he skated through traffic led to Greg McKegg’s goal with six seconds left in the first period as the Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead.