TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders focused on being mentally ready for Game 2 against Hurricanes

Barry Trotz said defensemen Scott Mayfield and Leo Komarov will play Sunday.

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get the

The Islanders' Casey Cizikas could not get the puck past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period during Game 1 at Barclays Center on Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The expectation is the Islanders will be mentally sharper for Sunday’s Game 2 of their second-round series against the Hurricanes than they were in their 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1 at Barclays Center.

Otherwise, the Islanders will leave Brooklyn as the series shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Wednesday night and Game 4 on Friday night, in a bigger deficit.

Friday night’s loss in Game 1 was the Islanders’ first game since completing their first-round sweep of the Penguins with a 3-1 win at Pittsburgh on April 16. The Hurricanes ousted the defending Stanley Cup-champion Capitals with a 4-3 double overtime win at Washington in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

“I just think when you’re in playoff mode mentally and physically, if you’ve played seven games, you’re a little tired, no questions, but the things that hurt, you’re a little bit numb to the physical play,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said on Sunday prior to Game 2. “Blocking a shot, yeah, it hurts, but it goes away a lot quicker it seems. You’re game-hardened. That’s from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint.

“I didn’t think physically we had a problem,” Trotz added. “It was more on the mental side of the game. A little bit of the execution. A little bit of the thought process and puck management because of those thoughts. You’re a little bit off. If you’re off a little bit in the playoffs, it can be the difference between winning and losing.”

No lineup changes are expected for the Islanders as Trotz said both defenseman Scott Mayfield and right wing Leo Komarov were good to go after being given maintenance days off from Saturday’s practice at Barclays Center.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour would not specify whether any of his three regulars who missed Game 1 – forwards Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook or Micheal Ferland – would be available for Game 2.

“We’re going to take warmups with a couple of them and see,” Brind’Amour said. “Everything is day-to-day with them.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Thomas Hickey

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner (4-1, 1.36 goals-against average, .958 save percentage)

Hurricanes

Nino Niederreiter-Sebastian Aho-Justin Williams

Warren Foegele-Jordan Staal-Teuvo Teravainen

Brock McGinn-Lucas Wallmark-Saku Maenalanen

Greg McKegg-Clark Bishop-Patrick Brown

Jaccob Slavin-Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan-Justin Faulk

Trevor van Riemsdyk-Dougie Hamilton

Petr Mrazek (5-3, 2.22, .914)

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL Giants draft pick shot and injured
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud looks on from the Mets designate d'Arnaud for assignment
Rutgers defensive back Blessuan Austin lands after intercepting Queens product Austin comes to Jets with leg issues
Jachai Polite runs drills during the University of Jets hope Polite can be a diamond in the rough
Adam Gase, the new head coach for the Glauber: Too early for Jets GM, HC to butt heads
Robin Lehner of the Islanders surrenders the overtime Isles confident they can bounce back from loss