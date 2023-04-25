Islanders looking to build confidence as a way to dig out of 3-1 playoff hole

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hurricanes’ penalty kill finished the regular season ranked second in the NHL. That’s certainly been a large part of the Islanders’ power-play struggles through the first four games of the first-round series.

But the Islanders also needed to be confident in what they could do.

“Honestly, I think that’s half the battle, confidence,” Bo Horvat said before Tuesday night’s Game 5 at PNC Arena. “It relates not only to only a team game but your own game, too. Knowing that you’re going to go out there and do it and trusting teammates.

“Leading up to the playoffs, we scored big goals on the power play when we needed to and it hasn’t happened for us this series. They’re a good penalty kill, you’ve got to give them credit. But we’ve got to find ways at the end of the day to beat them and I think it’s simplifying our game a little bit.”

The Islanders entered Game 5 1-for-12 on the power play, with Kyle Palmieri’s go-ahead score in the third period of a 5-1 win in Game 3 being the only tally.

Coach Lane Lambert has kept the personnel on his two power-play units intact, though he tweaked the alignment to a 2-1-2 from the more common 1-3-1.

“Pressure,” Horvat said when asked what the Hurricanes’ penalty kill does well. “They’re kind of relentless that way. They don’t give you time to set up. They’re jumping on the half-wall guys and leaving the guys up front alone a little bit. So if we can get pucks lower instead of working around the top it might be [better].”

Liking UBS Arena

Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce grew up in Tarrytown, New York. But it’s not a long trek from Westchester County to Nassau and he said he had a “bunch” of friends and family at UBS Arena for Games 3 and 4 for the first playoff games in the Islanders’ new home.

“UBS was cool, a really loud atmosphere,” Pesce said. “It was super fun to play in for all of us and it’s good to see what they’re doing over there.”

Pesce added it was comparable to Madison Square Garden.

“It has the same feeling,” Pesce said. “The Islanders have super passionate fans. I knew that firsthand growing up.”

Isles files

The Islanders entered Game 5 having gone 24 straight playoff games without holding a lead after the first period . . . Forwards Josh Bailey, Simon Holmstrom and Ross Johnston, defensemen Samuel Bolduc and Parker Wotherspoon and goalie Jakub Skarek remained healthy scratches . . . Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen dressed as Antti Raanta’s backup for the first time since Game 1. He missed Game 4 with an undisclosed injury after not dressing for Games 2 and 3 because of illness.