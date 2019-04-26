TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 live updates

Justin Faulk of the Hurricanes checks Anders Lee

Justin Faulk of the Hurricanes checks Anders Lee of the Islanders during the third period at NYCB Live's NAssau Coliseum on Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
After more than a week, the Islanders are back on the ice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Isles host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday night at Barclays Center. The Islanders pulled off a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, while the Hurricanes needed double overtime in Game 7 against the defending champion Washington Capitals to advance.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Eastern. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Follow along below for live updates from Game 1 between the Islanders and Hurricanes.

FIRST PERIOD

Check back soon for updates.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

