The Islanders will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two teams got here in complete opposite fashion. The Isles completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, while the 'Canes needed double overtime in Game 7 to beat the Washington Capitals.

Here is the full Islanders-Hurricanes series schedule (all times Eastern):

Game 1: Carolina at Islanders, Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 2: Carolina at Islanders, Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Carolina at Islanders, Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4: Carolina at Islanders, Friday, May 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN

*Game 5: Carolina at Islanders, Sunday, May 5, TBD

*Game 6: Islanders at Carolina, Tuesday, May 7, TBD

*Game 7: Carolina at Islanders, Wednesday, May 8, TBD

*-if necessary