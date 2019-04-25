TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Eastern Conference semifinals schedule, TV info

The Isles completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, while the 'Canes needed double overtime in Game 7 to beat the Washington Capitals.

Justin Faulk of the Hurricanes checks Anders Lee

Justin Faulk of the Hurricanes checks Anders Lee of the Islanders during the third period at NYCB Live's NAssau Coliseum on Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two teams got here in complete opposite fashion. The Isles completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, while the 'Canes needed double overtime in Game 7 to beat the Washington Capitals.

Here is the full Islanders-Hurricanes series schedule (all times Eastern):

Game 1: Carolina at Islanders, Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 2: Carolina at Islanders, Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Carolina at Islanders, Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4: Carolina at Islanders, Friday, May 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN

*Game 5: Carolina at Islanders, Sunday, May 5, TBD

*Game 6: Islanders at Carolina, Tuesday, May 7, TBD

*Game 7: Carolina at Islanders, Wednesday, May 8, TBD

*-if necessary

