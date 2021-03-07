TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin takes advantage of more ice time with his fourth straight win

Ilya Sorokin #30 of the Islanders warms up

Ilya Sorokin #30 of the Islanders warms up before a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Islanders coach Barry Trotz intended Ilya Sorokin to play more through the heavy slate of games in March.

So far, the rookie goalie is justifying the extra work.

Sorokin, starting for the third time in five games, made 24 saves for his fourth straight win in Sunday afternoon’s 5-2 win over the Sabres at Nassau Coliseum.

The third-round pick in 2014, who finally joined the Islanders after five All-Star seasons in the KHL, improved to 4-2-1 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

 

He had started just four of the Islanders’ first 20 games.

"He’s fine," Trotz said. "I have no issues with him at all. I thought today he made some timely saves."

Sorokin made a couple of key saves in the Islanders’ three-goal second period, stopping defenseman Colin Miller from the right circle at 7:31 and kicking out his left pad to deny defenseman Rasmus Dahlin from the high slot at 13:23.

"His confidence is growing and you see that," Casey Cizikas said. "His work ethic in practice is above and beyond. He’s working and he’s getting better at his game. You’re seeing that out there."

Isles files

The Islanders improved to 10-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, their best home start since 1978-79. They remain the only NHL team without a regulation loss at home. The Isles continue this five-game homestand against the Bruins on Tuesday night . . . Jordan Eberle earned his 300th career assist setting up Anders Lee’s second-period goal at the right post with a feed from the right circle . . . Jean-Gabriel Pageau got his 200th career point with the primary assist on Cizikas’ second-period goal, getting the puck to the right post from the left side . . . National anthem singer Nicole Raviv and an honor guard were in person for the first time this season at the Coliseum.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

