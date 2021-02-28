Ilya Sorokin hasn’t started often. But the Russian rookie now has back-to-back shutouts.

That was particularly welcome for the Islanders in their 2-0 win over the Penguins on Sunday at Nassau Coliseum. Not being able to beat their East Division rivals was beginning to wear on the Islanders, given how frequently the teams played in February.

The Islanders, who went 3-0-1 on their just-concluded homestand, part of a stretch of nine of 10 at home, were 2-2-2 against the Penguins in February. But they were 0-2-2 following a 4-3 win at the Coliseum on Feb. 6, including a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday night.

Sorokin, who had 43 shutouts in his five All-Star seasons in the KHL, made 20 saves as he pushed his shutout streak to 120:00.

And the Islanders went 2-for-5 on the power play, another welcome change from Saturday.

The Penguins won that game after the Islanders could not hold a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Too many sloppy penalties — the Penguins were 1-for-5 on the power play — including two in the offensive zone, sapped the Islanders’ momentum in that game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I’m big on collecting points every night," coach Barry Trotz said before Sunday’s game. "I think we’ve played pretty good against Pittsburgh over the month. I don’t think there’s any game I can say we weren’t very good. Every game, it felt we were capable of winning, or at least getting a point in every game."

A big factor Sunday was the Islanders’ ability to finally limit the Penguins’ big three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang, who had his second straight two goal-game against the Islanders on Saturday.

The three combined for five shots on Sunday despite Crosby having seven of his 18 points this season against the Islanders, Malkin with six of his 12 and Letang with seven of his 14.

Sorokin was starting for the first time since making 30 saves in a 3-0 win in Buffalo on Feb. 16. It was just his fifth start of the season and his third straight in the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Penguins’ Casey DeSmith (28 saves) made his first start since a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders at the Coliseum on Feb. 11.

The Islanders certainly eased Sorokin into his first start at the Coliseum, outshooting the Penguins, 9-2, in the first period. The Penguins didn’t get their first shot until Sorokin easily gloved defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s soft wrister from the left at 15:51.

Meanwhile, the Islanders applied a steady forecheck in the Penguins’ end, finally leading to defenseman Marcus Pettersson’s hooking penalty on Anthony Beauvillier at 18:13.

Trotz altered his top unit, inserting Beauvillier for defenseman Noah Dobson and switching defenseman Ryan Pulock from the right-handed shooting position in the left circle to quarterbacking the unit. That shooter’s spot is where rookie Oliver Wahlstrom connected with a one-timer off defenseman Nick Leddy’s feed with 39.7 seconds left in the first period.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau added a second power-play goal with a one-timer from the right circle off Josh Bailey’s feed at 14:56 of the second period.

The Penguins had a brief push to start the second period, with Sorokin using his glove to fight off Crosby’s shot 29 seconds in and Jared McCann hitting the crossbar nine seconds later.

Casey Cizikas nearly pushed the Islanders’ lead to three goals but he couldn’t get off a hard shot on his shorthanded breakaway at 17:12 as Jake Guentzel repeatedly whacked him from behind without penalty.

The Penguins held a 10-5 shot advantage in the third period despite the Islanders having their final two-man advantages.