Islanders riding IIya Sorokin in goal during their playoff push

Not even coach Lane Lambert, who is loathe to reveal any lineup information, is hiding the fact that Islanders No. 1 goalie Ilya Sorokin is going to get the bulk of the work for the foreseeable future.

Friday night against the Kings at UBS Arena marked Sorokin’s third straight start and Semyon Varlamov has played in just two of nine games.

The Islanders, in a desperate battle for a playoff spot, do not have back-to-back games until March 14-15 in Los Angeles and Anaheim and play just seven games in the first 20 days of March. So Sorokin can both get his rest and play a lot.

“It’s a challenge right now for Varly, having not played, there’s no question about it,” Lambert said. “I reach back on his professionalism and his ability to prepare. So we’re counting on that.”

Bailey skates

LW Josh Bailey (upper body) missed his fourth game but participated in the morning skate, his first time on ice with teammates since getting hurt. Lambert said it was too soon to tell whether Bailey would accompany the team for games in Winnipeg and Minnesota on Sunday and Tuesday.

“He’s day to day and we’ll just see where it goes from here,” Lambert said. “But it’s good to see him back on the ice.”

Isles files

Lambert was asked about separating his usual top defensive pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock for the second straight game after previously saying he wanted to keep them together, “You look at each individual game and potentially helping other guys as well,” Lambert said. “We felt there was a necessity to mix things around and see where it went.” Pelech again skated with Scott Mayfield while Pulock was paired with Alexander Romanov…D Parker Wotherspoon remained a healthy scratch for the 14th straight game.